Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $148.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.31. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

