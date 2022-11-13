Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 2.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

VOX opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

