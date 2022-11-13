AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTI. Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.92.
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.89.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
