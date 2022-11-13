AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTI. Northland Securities cut their price target on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BWS Financial cut their price target on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on AXT to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

About AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 105.8% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 116,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,056,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in AXT by 132.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in AXT by 35.9% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 240,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.