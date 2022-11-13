Azarias Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,301,517 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301,517 shares during the quarter. Ur-Energy comprises approximately 9.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,939 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of URG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

