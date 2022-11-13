Azarias Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares during the quarter. Graham makes up approximately 4.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.96% of Graham worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHM shares. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

