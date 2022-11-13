Azarias Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,553 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for approximately 5.5% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,047. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 318.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

