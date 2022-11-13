B. Riley Cuts Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $8.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 15.63.
Backblaze Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze has a one year low of 3.96 and a one year high of 36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.86.
Institutional Trading of Backblaze
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

