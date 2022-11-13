B. Riley Cuts Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $8.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 15.63.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 4.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Backblaze has a one year low of 3.96 and a one year high of 36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

