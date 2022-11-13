B. Riley Downgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Neutral

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

IN8bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. IN8bio has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,915.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Tai-Wei Ho acquired 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $49,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,915.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 789,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,111,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,720.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 824,208 shares of company stock worth $1,565,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in IN8bio by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Further Reading

