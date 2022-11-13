B. Riley Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

B. Riley Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 156.6% per year over the last three years.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35.

Insider Activity

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,732.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,778,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

