B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.

