Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

BKKLY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.1649 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.