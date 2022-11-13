Bank of America Downgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Underperform

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,368.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 660,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 529.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 653.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

