Bank of America Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $15.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in NIO by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.