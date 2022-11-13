Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

