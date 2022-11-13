Barclays Increases Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €18.50

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from €18.00 ($18.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.50) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($18.30) to €18.20 ($18.20) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Engie Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

