Barclays Lowers Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $1.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.64% from the stock’s current price.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Molecular Templates stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 175.10% and a negative net margin of 231.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 58.5% in the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Stories

