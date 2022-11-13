Barclays Trims Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Target Price to $83.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Down 13.4 %

NYSE DUOL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $191,785.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,894.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $5,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,267 shares of company stock worth $3,542,658. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.