BARK (NYSE:BARK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. BARK has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,734.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BARK

About BARK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

