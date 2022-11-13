BARK (NYSE:BARK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. BARK has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,734.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
