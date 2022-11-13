Barrington Research Trims Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Target Price to C$9.00

Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Stack Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC STCGF opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Stack Capital Group has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21.

Get Stack Capital Group alerts:

Stack Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Stack Capital Group Inc operates as an investment holding company. It invests in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stack Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stack Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.