BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.48

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.48 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 166.60 ($1.92). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 165 ($1.90), with a volume of 719,643 shares trading hands.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.40.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 3.74 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

