Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 70,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,224. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

