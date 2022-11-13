Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) PT Lowered to €51.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €58.00 ($58.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bechtle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of BECTY stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Bechtle has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

