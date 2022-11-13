Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.85-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.60 billion-$18.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.75.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.67. 1,792,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,090. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

