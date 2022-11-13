Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.6 days.

OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $93.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

