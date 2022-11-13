BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $210.00 at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.67.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.