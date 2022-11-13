Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 33.2% in October

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $442.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.58. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

