Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $51,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $80.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.