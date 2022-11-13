Beldex Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $133.24 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.94 or 0.07505011 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

