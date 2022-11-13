BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLHWF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

Shares of BLHWF stock remained flat at $330.00 on Friday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $600.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.30.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

