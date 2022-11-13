Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

