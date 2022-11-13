Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
