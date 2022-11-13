Bend DAO Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $203,865.43 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00585987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,074.87 or 0.30523135 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,870,032,706.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

