Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.22 on Friday. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Berry

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Berry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.