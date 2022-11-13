Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.22 on Friday. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $707.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

Institutional Trading of Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,612,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Berry by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Berry by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 173,657 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.