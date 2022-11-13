Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Dawson James from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 310.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice Stock Performance

Better Choice stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Better Choice has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

Better Choice ( NASDAQ:BTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 35.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. Analysts forecast that Better Choice will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 5.3% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 529,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 25.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.