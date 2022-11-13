Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 96,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,103.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company's stock.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTTX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,230. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

