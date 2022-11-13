Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.56 million. Bill.com also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.
Bill.com Stock Performance
Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.46. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.