Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.56 million. Bill.com also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.46. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $345.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.10.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

