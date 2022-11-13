Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $23.37 billion and approximately $9.71 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 23,345,613,456 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

