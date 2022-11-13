Binance USD Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $23.36 billion and approximately $7.29 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00586114 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.40 or 0.30529740 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 23,345,613,456 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.