Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the October 15th total of 234,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BDSX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. 38,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

About Biodesix

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

