BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHGE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

