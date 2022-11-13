Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 562.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 98,302 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 114.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 96,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Bioventus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

