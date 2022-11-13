Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,387.85

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.02 million and $206,387.85 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00231385 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

