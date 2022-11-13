Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $262.30 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.98 or 0.00090072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00242362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00061948 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003537 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

