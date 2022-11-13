BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $919.68 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $919.68 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

