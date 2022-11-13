BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.2 %

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJRI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.