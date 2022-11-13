BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.59 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Shares of BL opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $128.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

