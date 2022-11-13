BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

HYT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. 594,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,861. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.