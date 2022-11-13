BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the October 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of BDJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 352,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
