BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FRA stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

