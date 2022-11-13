BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.21. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 27.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

